Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to make season-defining decision in coming days

During the winter break, Carlo Ancelotti will have been mulling over a big tactical decision. The Italian told the media that he would decide on Real Madrid’s starting goalkeeper for the remainder of the season during the hiatus, meaning that he would have been considering his options in recent days.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was signed to be number one following Thibaut Courtois’ ACL injury back in August, and he was that until November when he suffered a muscle injury that kept him out for a month. During that month, Andriy Lunin deputised to great effect, and it saw Ancelotti stick with the Ukrainian for the first couple of games that Kepa was available for.

Kepa started Real Madrid’s final match of 2023 against Alaves, so both keepers have presented their case to Ancelotti, who El Partidazo de Cope say will make his decision in the coming days, before informing both players.

It’s safe to say that Lunin has impressed more during his appearances, but Ancelotti has regularly talked up Kepa in the media during the season so far. It means that it is very difficult to pick who will be chosen, but there’s no doubt that it could be a season-defining decision for Real Madrid.