Barcelona star threatened with benching if poor performances continue

Statistically, there is no side in the big five European leagues that is worse at finishing off their chances than Barcelona this season. The Blaugrana have an expected goals deficit of negative 7.5, well below their rivals, and it has cost them points on multiple occasions. One of the figures under pressure as a result has been Robert Lewandowski, but there will be no more quarter given by Xavi Hernandez.

The Polish striker is still Barcelona’s top scorer with 9 goals, but is underperforming his expected goals by 3.8, and has scored just three times since September. With Brazilian striker Vitor Roque arriving, there will be even more pressure on Lewandowski to start scoring more frequently.

Manager Xavi Hernandez reportedly balled Lewandowski out during their final match of the year against Almeria, resulting in a 3-2 win. The ex-Bayern Munich forward provided the decisive assist, but did continue to miss his opportunities. Marca say that Xavi believes his frustration at half-time against Almeria has been understood by the squad, and in particular, that Lewandowski has been warned that there will be no ‘untouchables, and no privileges’ regardless of status.

Xavi believes that all players including Lewandowski have understood his message: "No untouchables, and no privileges" regardless of status.

This comes in the context of the Barcelona board applying pressure too. The hierarchy have demanded a more disciplinarian approach from Xavi, and in particular have not understood why Lewandowski continues to play without rest or rotation, in spite of his poor form.

Certainly Lewandowski’s form has been one of the fanbase’s main gripes, and one of the key differences between this season and the first half of the last. Lewandowski is responsible for improving his performances, but ultimately Xavi will need to work out how to get the best out of him – it is hard to imagine Barcelona having the season they need without Lewandowski being back to something like his best.