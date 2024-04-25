Barcelona President Joan Laporta explains transfer situation ahead of summer

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has declared that the club could be close to going into the transfer market without any restrictions on registering players this summer, which would be the second time since the pandemic that is the case. The first was courtesy of a series of operations that are not part of their regular income, but Barcelona have been paying the price for those transfers every market since.

“We are working to try to achieve the 1:1 rule to be able to incorporate players;” Laporta explained during a press conference to explain the continuity of Xavi Hernandez.

“The other day La Liga congratulated us for the efforts we are making to reduce the wage bill. At this end of the season we are pushing for operations to get to the 1:1. That will decide what can be reinforced.”

Asked to elaborate on this later on in the press conference, Laporta reiterated that sales could see them move back within their salary limit this summer, despite talk of further economic levers.

“At the moment there is no approval from La Liga. We are on the right path. There are three basic tenets: the economic recovery of the club, Espai Barca; which is already taking shape and by December we could return home, and the sneior football team. There are a series of operations with Barca Vision or with the kit sponsor. La Liga’s calculations are that this season or next we will be fine with ‘fair play’. Today we are still in a process of economic recovery that does not allow us to do so, it depends on what deals we do.”

There has been plenty of talk about sales in the squad too, with the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo being discussed as potential big money exits. Since the departure of Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele is the only star player Barcelona have been forced to part with, although that was more due to his release clause than their desire to improve their finances. Many feel the bill will come back to them this summer though.

Laporta: "Who will be the shirt sponsor for next season? I cannot go into details because we are in the contract renegotiation phase and we have different options. This is not finished, we are in the negotiating process, so we cannot say anything. We are working to have the best… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 25, 2024

For his part, Xavi maintained that he had not put any conditions on his continuity, with some speculating that he had requested signings from Laporta in order to fulfil his contract.