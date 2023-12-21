Xavi Hernandez goes after Robert Lewandowski in attempt to fire up Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez appears to have run out of patience with his star players. While he has often criticised his players for making individual mistakes, on Wednesday night he was highly critical of their attitude, which started at half-time during their 3-2 win over Almeria.

Xavi called it the hardest team talk of his managerial career, and not only were his words harsh, his actions were strong, withdrawing Joao Felix and Andreas Christensen at half-time. That may cost him with President Joan Laporta, but the Portuguese was one of several to attract the ire of Xavi, and was sent a message.

🚨 Robert Lewandowski was one of the victims of Xavi's tough speech during half time yesterday. @martinezferran, @ffpolo pic.twitter.com/Icewod6FKY — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 21, 2023

As per MD, the Barcelona coach has ‘never been as brutal’ with his players as he was against Almeria. Repeatedly thumping his tactics board, Xavi called it a disgrace, and told his footballers that they could not simply turn up and ‘walk’ against Almeria at home. There were also individual recriminations, with Robert Lewandowski one of the ones to receive an earful.

It appeared to have an effect. The veteran Polish striker improved dramatically after the break, and while his finishing was still ineffective, it was his briliant assist for Sergi Roberto that won the match for Barcelona. That was one of several excellent interventions that created chances and space. It will be around two weeks before the true impact of Xavi’s hairdryer treament was effective though, when Las Palmas put them to the test after the Christmas break.