Atletico Madrid offer starting defender contract renewal with wage cut

Atletico Madrid have opened talks with the first of their six players that are out of contract at the end of the season, but have some tough negotiating ahead if they want to retain Mario Hermoso.

The 28-year-old defender had slipped to the bottom of the pecking order at one stage last season, but recovered in early 2023 to become a crucial part of their defence again. His contribution has been a major part of Atletico’s revival.

He is free to negotiate with anyone on the first of January, and it looks as if he will not sign a new deal before them. Los Colchoneros have been trying reduce their wage bill, offering reduced deals. According to Marca, Hermoso is on €4.5m per year, and has been offered less than that. The offer is some way from Hermoso’s expectations.

🚨 Atletico Madrid is already exploring future options for the center-back position due to the increasing uncertainty surrounding Mario Hermoso's future. He has a reduced offer from the club on the table, and they are not willing to alter it. However, Hermoso remains… pic.twitter.com/P49XC93fyz — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 27, 2023

Regardless, Atletico will not be held to ransom by the central defender. They feel they can cover his absence adequately should he go, even if they value his performances. They are already evaluating alternatives, knowing there is a reasonable chance Hermoso moves on.

Hermoso has been left with a decision to make, given he has interest from the likes of Juventus. The ex-Espanyol defender is at home at the Metropolitano, and has won the fans over again, but it appears that he will have to likely turn down more lucrative offers in order to remain.