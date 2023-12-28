Aston Villa star emerges as top pivot target for Barcelona in 2024

Barcelona will almost certainly look to sign a new pivot next summer, with Oriol Romeu having failed to establish himself upon his return to the club this season. A younger alternative is wanted, although it must be noted that the Catalan giants will be restricted by their ongoing financial problems.

Several targets have been lined up by Barcelona, but Sport say that a new name has now emerged as the favourite – that being Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz. Sporting Director Deco is a huge of the Brazilian, who has been in outstanding form this season for the high-flying Premier League side.

25-year-old Luiz is more than capable of being a long-term option for Barcelona, although there are plenty of doubts about this possible deal. Firstly, Aston Villa are likely to demand a huge fee in order to sell, which would make an operation almost impossible. Secondly, Luiz is not a natural pivot, and he has played more of an advanced role this season – and to great effect.

Given these reasons, it would be unwise for Barcelona to pursue a move for Luiz. However, for now, it remains to be seen whether they do indeed look to advance on their interest.