Real Madrid ban fans from getting two names on shirts at club shop

The media covering Real Madrid may have been talking about the arrival of Kylian Mbappe for the past three years, but officially, the club are trying to avoid talk of either the Frenchman or Erling Haaland of Manchester City.

The pair have both been linked with Los Blancos for the coming summer, but according to Cadena SER, fans that ask to have either name printed on the back of their Real Madrid shirt at the club shop are not allowed to have them. Only in the case that someone can prove with identity cards that it is in fact their name, will fans be allowed to get it printed. The club response is that they do not do players that are not at the club out of respect.

It is probably best not to read too much into it, but it could be taken as a sign that Los Blancos do not see either coming. Much more likely is their actual response, which on some sense is logical, although is particularly amusing given the endless links between the two.