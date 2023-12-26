Atletico Madrid turn down approach from Juventus for World Cup winner

It looks likely that Atletico Madrid won’t sign anyone during the upcoming winter transfer window, despite Diego Simeone’s calls for a new midfielder. As such, it is also expected that no one will be allowed to leave.

One player that could have left in January was Rodrigo De Paul. The Argentine midfielder has been a target for Juventus for some time now, and as per MD, they made an approach recently over the possibility of agreeing a deal. However, it was rejected out of hand by Los Rojiblancos.

Atleti have no interest in allowing De Paul to leave, not just in January but in general. His performance levels have increased over the last few months, which has delighted club bosses, who do not want to lose a key player.

Atletico Madrid need to retain their best players if they are to continually challenge Real Madrid and Barcelona in La Liga, and there’s no doubt that they are a better side with De Paul.