Sergio Ramos rules the air – Real Madrid and Sevilla icon has remarkable heading record

Sevilla did not manage to take anything from their re-arranged match with Atletico Madrid, but they will be content to have finally ended their winless run against Granada in their first two games under Quique Sanchez Flores. It also saw Sergio Ramos back on a La Liga scoresheet, with the ex-Real Madrid star rising highest for their third goal.

Ramos, 37, has always had a goal in him, but the distance between himself and other central defenders is astounding in that regard. Diario AS note that Ramos has 138 goals over the course of his career, the most of any central defender in the 21st century. His closest competitors are John Terry and Naldo, both of whom have 73.

There is a good chance he could double up on them before the end of his career. The likes of Jiri Jarosik and Branislav Ivanovic on 66, Daniel van Buyten (64) and Gerard Pique (63) follow them. However the gap is even more stark in the air. Of that goal total, Ramos has scored 70 of them with his head, which is also a record for the 21st century. No player has more, and with 4 goals in 15 Sevilla appearances, he continues to remain a goal threat.

The veteran central defender arrived with plenty of doubts at his former club, but on the whole his performances have been a bright spot for Los Nervionenses in a rather dark season. Sevilla have started off under Sanchez Flores with three at the back, and it looks as if Ramos will be at the heart of it.