Chelsea among two clubs keen on recruiting highly-rated Real Betis director

Ramon Planes took over as Real Betis’ Sporting Director earlier this year, having previously held a similar position at Barcelona. His recruitment so far has been impressive, with the likes of Isco, Ez Abde and Marc Roca having all arrived during the summer, which was his first transfer window at the Andalusian club.

Planes has been a highly-regarded figure within Spanish football for some time now, and it appears that others are beginning to appreciate him, specifically with the intention of trying to tempt him away from Betis.

As per Estadio Deportivo, Chelsea are interested in hiring Planes, while the report also cites information from Marca that Al-Ittihad are also keen. The Saudi Arabian side dealt with Planes earlier this season when they reached an agreement to sign Italian-Brazilian defender Luiz Felipe.

Planes would be a big miss for Real Betis, and there’s little doubt that club bosses will be trying to keep him. However, these offers are incredibly lucrative, which would make this very tough.