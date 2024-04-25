Real Betis starlet “very open” to leaving this summer amid interest from Brighton and Brentford

Assane Diao generated much excitement at Real Betis during the first half of the season, when he broke into Manuel Pellegrini’s first team squad. The 18-year-old winger produced a string of impressive performances, scoring four goals in the process, but since February, he has barely had a sniff.

The prominence that Diao built up between the months of September and December has been lost altogether, to the point that he barely plays a minute anymore. He has often turned out for Betis’ B team instead, although despite this, he has still attracted attention from the Premier League.

As per TEAMTalk, Brighton and Brentford are both competing for Diao’s signature. They also claim that the teenager is “very open” to leaving Betis in the summer.

It’s a difficult situation for Real Betis. Diao is a top talent, but he is very raw, hence why he has struggled to play much during the second half of the season. A sale wouldn’t be ideal, but if they can amass a significant fee, then it would help build their budget for the summer.