Antoine Griezmann fails to break Atletico Madrid record against Sevilla, but ends 2023 as top dog in La Liga

Antoine Griezmann is undoubtedly one of the best players in world football at the moment. So far this season, he has amassed 16 goals in 24 appearances across all competitions, numbers that put him on the cusp of breaking Luis Aragones’ record as all-time top goalscorer for Atletico Madrid.

Unfortunately for Griezmann, having equalled Aragones’ tally of 173 goals in Atleti colours against Getafe on Tuesday, he was unable to hold the record outright on Saturday, having failed to score in the victory over Sevilla.

Despite this, Griezmann still ends 2023 as top dog in La Liga, having amassed the most goals and assists during the competition over the calendar year. He racked up 21 goals (three more than Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski) and also a remarkable 16 assists, which was nine clear of Raphinha.

📊| Top scorers in La Liga in 2023: 21 – Griezmann

18 – Lewandowski

17 – Mayoral

16 – Morata

14 – Budimir Top assist providers in La Liga in 2023: 16 – Griezmann

9 – Raphinha

8 – Robertone, Tsygankov, and Rodrygo [via @pedritonumeros] pic.twitter.com/vwliDeBw7g — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 23, 2023

Griezmann will hope to carry on this form when Atletico Madrid return to action after the winter break. He would surpass Aragones’ record too if he can find the back of the net on the 3rd of January, when Diego Simeone’s side face high-flying Girona at Montilivi.