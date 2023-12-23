Antoine Griezmann misses 2023 Atletico Madrid record target

Atletico Madrid will begin 2024 on the back of a strong end to their 2023 La Liga campaign following a 1-0 victory over rivals Sevilla.

Los Rojiblancos threw away a two goal lead in their 3-3 midweek draw at home to local rivals Getafe but Diego Simeone’s side responded with an efficient showing against Sevilla.

Marcos Llorente’s second half goal was the difference at the Estadio Metropolitano as Atletico end 2023 in third place in La Liga.

However, it was not the festive celebration for Antoine Griezmann that many Atletico fans expected, as he looked to break the club’s all time goal record before the end of 2023.

Griezmann is currently tied with club legend Luis Aragones on 173 Atletico goals and he was unable to find the back of the net against Sevilla.

Caglar Soyuncu’s late red card ended Griezmann’s chances of a record break, as he was withdrawn late on, as part of a defensive change to cover for Soyuncu’s dismissal.