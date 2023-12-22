Las Palmas resigned to letting star player leave next summer – “We can’t compete with the teams that want him”

Las Palmas have had an excellent season so far. Having been promoted from the Segunda last season, Garcia Pimienta’s side currently sit in ninth place after 18 matchdays, with relegation looking increasingly unlikely.

However, it’s not all good news for the Canary Islands club, as they are set to lose one of their key players at the end of the season. Sergi Cardona sees his contract expire next summer, and Las Palmas President Miguel Angel Ramirez has revealed (via MD) that they expect him to move on for next season and beyond.

“He’s given such a high level that we can’t compete with the teams that want (to sign) him.”

Atletico Madrid were linked with Cardona earlier in the season, while there are sure to be other La Liga clubs interested in the 24-year-old. Las Palmas will have to enjoy him for these next few months before he ends up moving on.