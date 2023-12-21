Key reason Ronald Araujo to Bayern Munich won’t happen is preferred destination

Barcelona will be keen to do everything they can in order to tie down Ronald Araujo, having stood out as a positive influence on their defence almost since coming into the side. With interest from Bayern Munich in the Uruguayan, the Blaugrana are reportedly keen to hand him a new deal just two years after he signed an extension, but it is not Bayern that are the threat.

As per Diario AS, there is no desire from Araujo to leave currently, nor does he have any intention of going anywhere else as things stand. Yet if he were to be on the move, then the 24-year-old would prefer to go elsewhere than the Bundesliga. Those close to him are aware that Araujo has in the past expressed an admiration for the Premier League, and if the day comes where he is to leave Catalonia, England is his likely destination.

This is perhaps just as concerning for Barcelona fans as the news that Bayern are interested. The financial power in the Premier League means there is more of chance that Barcelona could be tempted into a sale with money, especially given their weak economy. Nevertheless, he appears to all intents and purposes committed to the cause.