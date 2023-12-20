Bayern Munich told to give up on dream Barcelona signing

Bayern Munich had made Barcelona star Ronald Araujo their chief target for the coming six months, with the Uruguayan fielding calls from both Thomas Tuchel and Sporting Director Christoph Freund to try and persuade the Uruguayan to make the switch. Yet they have been told in no uncertain terms that Araujo is not available.

‘Barcelona are not a selling club’ was the message conveyed by Sport, noting that the Blaugrana do not sell players that they consider to be differential unless it benefits them. Araujo is one of those players, and is considered to be a key part of their project going forward.

For his part, Araujo is happy in Barcelona, and they intend to give him a new contract to demonstrate just how much they value his contributions. It means that Bayern have given up hope of signing Araujo in January, and only retain slim hopes of a deal in the summer.

If, as was initially reported, Bayern are willing to go all out for Araujo though, this will not be the end of the saga, perhaps more of a lull. Barcelona managed to persuade Robert Lewandowski to leave Bayern, at which point it became a negotiation between all three parties to make the money work. The Bavarians will stand a fighting chance of extracting him from the Barcelona backline if they can do the same.