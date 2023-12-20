Exclusive: Former France international William Gallas explains stream of talented French central defenders

This interview was conducted alongside Lord Ping.

Former France international William Gallas has told Football Espana that while no specific methodology stood out when he was coming through as a defender, the tradition of the position is present in the minds of young players.

Alongside Spain, France have arguably been the top-producing nation of top level players during the past two decades, and in particular, the spine of top-quality sides will include a French player.

It’s been something present amongst the top two in Spain, with Barcelona relying on Lilian Thuram, Jeremy Mathieu, Samuel Umtiti and now Jules Kounde. Meanwhile Real Madrid enjoyed a successful spell with Raphael Varane anchoring their defence, and recently invested in Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga to set the tone in midfield for what many predict will be much of the next decade.

Asked about the remarkable record of the French defensive school, Gallas explained that he had a number of role models to help him.

“That’s a good question! You have to ask the people involved with the academy. I don’t know why we can produce so many good defenders in France. As a former defender for France, I had to understand what to do. In France, they are worried about producing good players, but good defenders.”

“I was always watching the best defenders at this time so for me it was easier to watch the likes of Marcel Desailly, Lillian Thuram and Laurent Blanc and to try and copy them.”

Gallas was at one time a candidate to become one of those French centre-backs for Real Madrid during his time at Tottenham Hotspur. That interest never made it to his ears though.

“Real Madrid is Real Madrid! It’s very hard to turn them down. It was a different league to the Premier League but I didn’t really know about the Real Madrid talks, but if I knew about it, it would have been a great experience!”