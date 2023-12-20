Carlo Ancelotti to take decision on Kepa Arrizabalaga and Andriy Lunin after Christmas

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has not made up his mind on who will start in goal for Los Blancos in the second half of the season. As his side prepare for their final game of 2023 against Alaves on Thursday, he confirmed the on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga would start in his native Basque Country.

Kepa was brought in after Thibaut Courtois went down with an anterior cruciate ligament injury in August, but after experiencing his own muscle problem, back-up goalkeeper Andriy Lunin put in a series of top performances. Since, Kepa has struggled to get his place back.

“I don’t intend on ​​rotating in goal. They are both doing well. Lunin has progressed a lot and has shown a lot of confidence and Kepa has maintained his level. When Kepa returned from injury, I wanted to reward both of them. Tomorrow Kepa will play, and in the second part of the season I will choose one of the two.”

It still seems more likely that Kepa will end up with the job, given Ancelotti’s previous doubts about the Ukrainian international. The ex-Athletic Club goalkeeper has stated his desire to remain at Real Madrid beyond the end of his loan deal at the end of the season. If Lunin were to beat him out, then the chances are that Real Madrid would not be keen on investing much money on signing him as a back-up for Courtois.