Boca Juniors eyeing up move for Villarreal star wanted by Leeds United and five other English sides

Ben Brereton Diaz has had a very tough start to life at Villarreal. Having arrived on a free transfer from Blackburn Rovers during the summer, the English-born Chilean international has struggled for regular playing time.

This has been the case under all three of Villarreal’s managers (Quique Setien, Pacheta and now Marcelino Garcia Toral). Brereton Diaz remains out of favour, with Gerard Moreno, Alexander Sorloth and Jose Luis Morales all ahead of him in the pecking order at the Ceramica.

Considering this, he has been linked with departing during the winter. A return to England has been speculated, with Leeds United, Leicester City, Southampton, West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace also interested in signing him. However, he has also received a proposal from South America.

As per TyC Sports (via Estadio Deportivo), Boca Juniors are keeping an eye on Brereton Diaz. if Andres Ibarra and Mauricio Macri are successful in the upcoming presidential elections, there is a strong chance that they move for the Chilean forward in January.

For now, Brereton Diaz will continue trying to establish himself at Villarreal. If that is unachievable, there is a strong chance that he departs.