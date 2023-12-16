Osasuna join Real Betis in race to sign Atletico Madrid star in winter transfer window

Javi Galan has had a very difficult start to life at Atletico Madrid. Since arriving from Celta Vigo during the summer, he has failed to establish himself in the first team, and has been reduced to just one start this season (vs Celtic in the Champions League).

Samuel Lino and Rodrigo Riquelme have been favoured by Diego Simeone, and with Reinildo Mandava set to make his return from injury, Galan will fall even further down the pecking order at Atleti. As such, he has been linked with leaving during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Real Betis are keen on Galan as a replacement for the soon-to-be departing Juan Miranda, while Noticias de Navarra (via Estadio Deportivo) have reported that Osasuna are also keen on the 29-year-old, especially following news that Johan Mojica will be out until February at least due to injury.

A loan deal would surely suit all parties, as Galan is not expected to feature very much at all for Atletico Madrid between now and the end of the season. It remains to be seen whether this happens in January.

