Endrick Felipe meets Real Madrid teammates for first time ahead of move next summer

Last December, Real Madrid won the race to sign Endrick Felipe. Barcelona and Chelsea were also heavily interested in the 17-year-old, but it was Los Blancos who secured his signature after agreeing a deal with Palmeiras.

Endrick will officially join Real Madrid next summer when he turns 18, so he will spend the first half of 2024 in Brazil before heading for the Spanish capital. However, ahead of that move, he has been at the club’s Valdebebas training complex on Saturday to meet Carlo Ancelotti and his future teammates, among them Jude Bellingham and current Brazil teammate Rodrygo.

Among Madridistas, there has been gradual excitement building over the last 12 months for Endrick’s arrival. The young forward had an excellent 2023 season with Palmeiras as he helped them to another league title, and Real Madrid will hope that he continues getting better ahead of next summer’s arrival.