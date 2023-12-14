Endrick Felipe to be present at Santiago Bernabeu for Real Madrid-Villarreal

Endrick Felipe is off the back of an excellent campaign with Palmeiras, who picked up the Brazilian league title last weekend. The 17-year-old has an outstanding second half of the season, and he played a major role in his side’s success.

With the Brazilian season now over until 2024, Endrick will have some downtime during the winter before he has to return to South America. One item on the agenda will be to visit his future club Real Madrid, whom he agreed to join towards the end of 2022.

As per Relevo, Endrick – who will join Real Madrid next summer after he turns 18 – will travel to the Spanish capital this weekend. There, he will take in the club’s training facilities and meet with Florentino Perez, before attending Los Blancos’ La Liga match against Villarreal on Sunday evening.

Endrick’s impending arrival at Real Madrid has generated much excitement among the club’s supporters, especially given his performances for Palmeiras in 2023. They will get their first “taste” of him this weekend, albeit they would prefer if he was on the pitch, rather than in the stands.