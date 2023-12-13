Sevilla veteran asks club to terminate his contract ahead of winter transfer window

It has been a very difficult season for Sevilla. Since Diego Alonso arrived at the club following the sacking of Jose Luis Mendilibar, they have won just two of their 13 matches – and those victories both came in the Copa del Rey against lower league opposition. To make matters worse, they were dumped out of Europe on Tuesday after losing to Lens.

Sevilla were without Fernando Reges for that match as the Brazilian has been ruled out for the next two months after suffering a shoulder injury earlier in the month. The 36-year-old has been at Los Nervionenses since 2019, but as El Desmarque (via MD) have revealed, he has played his final game for the club.

Fernando has told Sevilla that he wants to be released from his contract, and the club have approved his request. It means that salary space will be opened up in January for a replacement to be signed.

Fernando was set to leave Sevilla at the end of the season when his contract expires, but he will now leave early, in what is a disappointing end to a strong four-year spell at the Andalusian club.