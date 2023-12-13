Real Madrid stalwart expected to return ahead of schedule from injury, final match of 2023 marked as return date

Real Madrid’s injury crisis this season has been very difficult to deal with. Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior have all been out of action at various stages of the campaign, with many of them still out.

Carlo Ancelotti will hope to begin recovering players after the winter break, but one player that could return before then is Carvajal, who has missed the last few matches with a calf injury. Relevo say that the issue is almost healed.

If there are no setbacks in the next few days, Carvajal – who has been excellent this season – could return for Real Madrid’s final match of 2023, which is against Alaves next Thursday. This would be a welcome boost for Los Blancos, who will hope to end the calendar year on top of La Liga – although they would need Girona to drop points for that to happen.