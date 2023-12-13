Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti explains why Jude Bellingham played 90 minutes in dead rubber

Real Madrid have qualified top of their Champions League group on Tuesday, sealing a 3-2 victory over Union Berlin in their final group game, securing a perfect record. Joselu Mato and Dani Ceballos got the goals in a match that saw Fede Valverde and Toni Kroos play a half each, while Rodrygo Goes and David Alaba also played. Real Madrid had already secured top spot in their group, hence it confused many that Carlo Ancelotti chose to use Jude Bellingham for the entire 90 minutes.

Ancelotti so often complains about the congested schedule. But then goes and fields this many starters in a game when Real Madrid are already guaranteed first place.

The coaches have a responsibility to protect the players where they can too. https://t.co/c4DjMocKvw — Euan McTear (@emctear) December 12, 2023

The Englishman has been recovering from a dislocated shoulder in recent weeks, with a potential surgery down the line if it does not improve. The Italian has been outspoken about the football calendar of late though, complaining there are too many games, as he handles an injury crisis which has seen him without eight players at different times.

Hence he was asked after the Union victory why he has chosen not to rest Bellingham for an essentially meaningless match for Los Blancos.

“It was a silly yellow. There was no physical risk, because he is very good. He has helped us a lot. The only change prepared was Kroos for Valverde,” Ancelotti told Marca.

Fans will not complain of the chance to see Bellingham in action, but if an injury issue had befallen Bellingham, Ancelotti would have had a harder time explaining him not just playing, but staying on the whole match.