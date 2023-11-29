Carlo Ancelotti tells footballers to unionise in order to tackle exhausting schedule – ‘It could be the key’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has called on footballers to unionise against competition organisers FIFA, UEFA and in Spain’s case, La Liga, as the debate over fixture congestion blazes on.

The spike in injuries for the top clubs and top players in recent years, but in particular this season, has seen plenty of frustration make it into the public, in particular from Real Madrid. Thibaut Courtois was a vocal critic, and on Tuesday Dani Carvajal said he would be willing to take a pay cut in order to play less games.

Ancelotti himself has been outspoken on the issue in recent months, with Real Madrid currently down eight players for their clash with Napoli on Wednesday.

“The calendar is unsustainable. We don’t choose it, UEFA, FIFA and the League do it. They have to realise what is happening. In the future it is not going to get better, it is going to get worse because we are going to have a World Cup and a Champions League with more games.”

His view was that the footballers needed to raise a united voice against the constant squeezing of the players.

“A strong footballers’ union could be the key to changing it. The most important part of football is the players and when the most important ones are missing, an important part of the show is missing,” he told DSport, via Diario AS.

Ancelotti’s point is not just looking out for his own, Real Madrid’s or his players’ interests, but the fans too. Recent El Clasico clashes have seen both sides decimated by injuries for of their last seven meetings. A minimum of four starters, often key players, have been missing in all of those fixtures, which is illustrative of just how short fans are being sold, as prices for television packages and tickets continue to rise.