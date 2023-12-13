Atletico Madrid top Champions League Group E after commanding victory over Lazio

Atletico Madrid have ensured that all four of the La Liga sides to have made it through to the Champions League knockout stages will be seeded for the last 16 draw – they defeated Lazio 2-0 at the Metropolitano to confirm themselves as Group E winners.

It was a dream start for Atleti as they took the lead after six minutes. Antoine Griezmann got the goal, which was his 14th goal of the season. Samuel Lino laid him up with a precise cutback, and the Frenchman made no mistake.

Having assisted the first, it was Lino that doubled Atleti’s lead in the second half. The ball broke to the young wing-back inside the Lazio box, and he coolly found the top corner to make it 2-0 to Los Rojiblancos. That’s the way it remained.

Atletico Madrid only needed a point to secure top spot in Group E, but they did it in fine style by picking up another victory. They can now look forward to playing in the Champions League knockout rounds – something they did not do last season.