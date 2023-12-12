Carlo Ancelotti’s future may hinge on judge decision as Brazil option becomes more unlikely

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been at pains to stress, at least publicly, that he will remain at the club as long as they want him. Meanwhile the general feeling in the Spanish capital has been that he is destined for the Brazil job at the end of this season. That situation may be changing though.

Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) President Ednaldo Rodrigues has been suspended and removed from his position as things stand, having been found guilty of voting irregularities when he was elected to the position. A legal case that has plunged the CBF into chaos.

Following the troubling events during their last game against Argentina, where police waded into the stands to hit Argentina fans with batons, their sponsors, Itau Unibanco, Vivo, Mastercard and Nike all expressed their concern at the organisation of the CBF. On the pitch, Brazil have lost three out of their last four under caretaker manager Fernando Diniz, as the managerial situation awaits clarity.

The CBF have 30 days to call elections, and find a new president, but have appealed the suspension of Rodrigues, and it could be the decision on that appeal which impacts Ancelotti’s future. Rodrigues has a personal relationship with Ancelotti, and has publicly made his desire to appoint him clear, something the Italian values. Without Rodrigues at the helm, Relevo say that the chances of Ancelotti joining Brazil will decrease signficantly.

His future at Real Madrid is not clear, but even as things stand, Brazil’s chances of securing Ancelotti’s signature are on the slide. Los Blancos, with Real Madrid well-placed in the title race, look to be talking themselves into holding onto Ancelotti.

This is the first time that Ancelotti has stayed at a club longer than two years since 2007, but has the unanimous support of the Real Madrid dressing room. The temptation of Brazil is that it could be a unique chance to lead them into the World Cup, as they have never appointed a foreign manager before, and Ancelotti may wonder if it is his last chance to take a side to football’s biggest tournament too.