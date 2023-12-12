Barcelona star reflects on Girona defeat – “We didn’t expect that result”

With Real Madrid drawing away to Real Betis just over 24 hours prior, Barcelona had the chance to close to within two points of their bitter rivals if they could defeat Girona at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday evening. However, it was Michel Sanchez’s side that came away with the spoils, picking up a remarkable 4-2 victory.

The result at Montjuic sent shockwaves across Spain and Europe. It meant that Girona took top spot ahead of Real Madrid, while Barcelona remain in fourth place, seven points behind their Catalan neighbours.

Not only was most of Europe surprised by the result, the Barcelona squad was too, as Inaki Pena told the media (via MD) ahead of Wednesday’s final Champions League group stage match against Royal Antwerp.

“We didn’t expect that result against Girona, but the group is still united. You have to learn from your mistakes.”

Pena was been Barcelona’s number one for the last few weeks following Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s back injury, which will keep the German international out for the next two months. Pena reflected on his rise to the starting line-up.

“I prepare myself by training every day, in case the opportunity comes or there is a misfortune as has happened with Ter Stegen. At a club like Barcelona, you always have to be prepared. It can go from zero to a hundred in a moment because there have been three very important games in a row against Porto, Atletico Madrid and Girona. You have to be ready for this.”

Pena will start in Antwerp on Wednesday, and he will hope to help Barcelona return to winning ways, as they look to put Sunday’s very disappointing result in the rear-view mirror as soon as possible.

Image via James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images