Atletico Madrid setting pace in Europe thanks to Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata

Across Europe, Atletico Madrid have been known as an ultra-defensive side for many years, but this season, Diego Simeone’s men have been anything but. They are averaging over two goals per game in La Liga, and they’ve scored 15 in five Champions League matches.

Atleti’s goalscoring efforts have been led by the striker partnership of Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata. Both players have managed to find the back of the net 13 times this season across all competitions.

As per Diario AS, Atleti are the only team in Europe’s top five leagues to have two players with 13+ goals. It is a testament to Simeone and his side that they are firing so well at this stage, and if they can continue it going forward, they are well placed to challenge for silverware in La Liga and the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid will hope that Griezmann and Morata can continue their scoring efforts against Lazio on Wednesday. One point would be enough for Los Rojiblancos to ensure that they are seeded for the Champions League last 16 draw.