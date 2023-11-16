Villarreal suffer second significant injury blow as in-form striker ruled out with hamstring issue

On Thursday, it was revealed that Yeremy Pino has torn his anterior cruciate ligament, which will almost certainly rule him out for the remainder of this season. It is a huge blow for Villarreal and new manager Marcelino Garcia Toral, with the 21-year-old being one of the club’s most exciting players.

To make matters worse, Villarreal will also be without Alexander Sorloth for the next few weeks, with MD reporting that the Norwegian striker suffered a hamstring injury during the defeat to Atletico Madrid last weekend.

Sorloth, alongside Gerard Moreno, has been a shining light for Villarreal in recent weeks. Having signed from RB Leipzig during the summer, he has amassed eight goals in 16 appearances for the Yellow Submarine, although he must now sit out the club’s upcoming matches in La Liga and the Europa League.

The saying “it never rains, but it pours” certainly applies for Villarreal here. To be without two of their best attackers is far from ideal, and it will make things more difficult for Marcelino as he tries to turn the club’s fortunes around.