Real Madrid have one major concern with reported Chelsea target

Real Madrid are expected to look for a new right-back in the coming years. With Dani Carvajal now getting on, and with no suitable long-term replacement anywhere near the first team, the expectation is that the club will enter the transfer market to address the situation.

In recent months, Real Madrid have been linked with Chelsea’s Reece James. The 23-year-old is widely considered to be one of the best right-backs in the Premier League, and he would fit Los Blancos’ transfer strategy of targeting the signing of younger players.

Bernabeu Digital (via CaughtOffside) say that Real Madrid are interested in signing James, but they have serious concerns about his injury history. James has suffered no less than six injuries since the start of the 2022-23 season, and if this frequency continues to be the case going forward, they could decide to pursue other targets.

Real Madrid would have to spend big to sign James from Chelsea, and if he isn’t available for significant periods throughout the season due to injury, it would be seen as a serious problem. For now, club officials will continue monitoring the situation.