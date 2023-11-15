Atletico Madrid Real Betis

Atletico Madrid “in advanced talks” to sign World Cup winner that would solve key positional problem

Much to the frustration of Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid were unable to sign a defensive midfielder during this year’s summer transfer window. With just Koke Resurreccion as a natural pivot, it threatened to cause problems for Los Colchoneros throughout this season.

So far, Atletico have coped well with Koke as their sole defensive midfielder, but it looks as if they will address the situation soon. El Partidazo de COPE have reported that they are in talks with Guido Rodriguez over the possibility of signing him, either in January or at the end of the season.

Rodriguez, who is out of contract at Real Betis at the end of the season, would be available as a free agent next summer if he does not renew, and this makes it a very attractive prospect for Atletico. Barcelona are also keen on this option, although Los Colchoneros look to be ahead in the race.

Betis could allow Rodriguez to leave in January, although they would demand a fee in order for him to depart six months before his contract ends. Atletico Madrid may decide to bring him in as soon as possible in order to bolster their squad for the second half of the season.

