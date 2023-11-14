Isco set to be rewarded with new Real Betis contract following sensation start to season

In July, Isco joined Real Betis on an initial one-year deal, having previously been without a club since leaving Sevilla last December. So far this season, he has been in sensational form, and is considered to have been one of the best performers in La Liga over the opening 13 matchdays.

As part of his Betis contract, Isco would automatically trigger a one-year extension if he played 25 matches, and he is increasingly close to hitting that milestone. However, it looks like it will matter little, as he is about to sign a new deal anyway.

As per ABC de Sevilla (via Marca), talks are well underway between Isco’s representatives and Betis over a deal until 2026. This would secure the 31-year-old’s future at Los Verdiblancos for the time being, and ward off any potential interest from other clubs.

This would be a very good piece of business for Real Betis. Isco has been their star performer so far this season, and securing his future for the next two-and-a-half years is an excellent move, especially consider the form he has shown.