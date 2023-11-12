Robert Lewandowski inspires Barcelona to comeback victory over Alaves

Having lost in midweek to Shakhtar Donetsk, Barcelona have returned to winning ways after victory over Alaves at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. However, it was far from convincing, as they had to come from behind in order to secure three points.

Alaves had a dream start, taking the lead after 18 seconds. Samu Omorodion, on-loan from Atletico Madrid, fired home a cross from the left to give the Basque lead a very early advantage.

However, Samu could, and should, have added to his tally. He had three further chances in the first half, but failed to convert any. Barcelona were awful in the opening 45, and were very fortunate to only be 1-0 down.

In the end, Samu’s missed chances came back to bite him and Alaves as Robert Lewandowski brilliantly headed home an equaliser for Barcelona soon after half time. In the process, it also ended the 35-year-old’s six-match scoreless run.

Lewandowski turned out to be the match-winner for Barcelona, as he scored the winner from the penalty spot on 78 minutes. Ferran Torres was fouled inside the area, and Lewandowski made no mistake from 12 yards.

The result sees Barcelona remain in third. They are four points behind league leaders Girona, and two behind Real Madrid, going into the international break. However, there will be further questions levelled at Xavi Hernandez and his players.