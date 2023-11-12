WATCH: Barcelona equalise early into second half courtesy of Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona were very poor in the opening first half of their match against Alaves at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, and they were fortunate to only be 1-0 down at the interval. Fortunately for Xavi Hernandez and his side, they have now found an equaliser soon into the second period.

Samu Omorodion scored after 18 seconds to give Alaves a dream start, but the Spanish youth international could easily have scored two or three more. He didn’t, and his side have now been made to pay as Robert Lewandowski, who missed a big chance of his own in the first half, has scored for Barcelona.

🚨GOL | Barcelona 1-1 Alaves | Lewandowski Follow our partner page @ocontextsoccer pic.twitter.com/eHfr2h0a6V — VAR Tático (@vartatico) November 12, 2023

It is a trademark Lewandowski header from a Jules Kounde cross that has given Barcelona a much-needed equaliser. They will now feel that they can go on to score again, which would leave them in good stead to pick up a victory that looked unlikely during the opening stages.