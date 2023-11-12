WATCH: Robert Lewandowski doubles up as Barcelona complete comeback against Alaves

Barcelona looked a long way from picking up three points on the basis of their first half showing against Alaves at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Having trailed 1-0 at the interval, they now lead 2-1 with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Samu Omorodion scored after 18 seconds to give Alaves a dream start, and he has further chances to add to his tally. He failed to do, and he was made to pay as Robert Lewandowski headed home after half time to equalise.

Lewandowski has now scored his and Barcelona’s second, this time from the penalty spot. Ferran Torres was fouled inside the area, and the Polish international would make no mistakes to give the Catalans the lead.

Barcelona lead! 🔵🔴 Robert Lewandowski converts his spot kick for his second goal today ✌️ pic.twitter.com/NmrMq9ksPY — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 12, 2023

🚨🚨| GOAL: Lewandowski gives Barcelona the lead! Barcelona 2-1 Deportivo Alaves pic.twitter.com/AycZIh54wN — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 12, 2023

Barcelona have been far from convincing against Alaves, but they have now hit the front. They will now hope to see out this match in order to secure a crucial three points, which would see them close to gap at the top of the table back to four points.