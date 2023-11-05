Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil not interested in Xavi Hernandez’s compliments following Barcelona loss

It’s safe to say that Imanol Alguacil was incredibly frustrated that his Real Sociedad side lost to Barcelona on Saturday evening. They were the better team by far at the Reale Arena, but Ronald Araujo’s late, late winner ended up securing a smash-and-grab win for the Catalans.

After the match, Imanol was furious. He felt that it was a missed opportunity for a big victory, as he told the media (via Diario AS).

“The players and I are very angry, because we played a game to win and we lost it. The fans can be moderately proud (of the performance), but we are self-critical.”

In his own post-match comments, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez praised Real Sociedad, saying that they deserved “much more” from the match. However, Imanol was not particularly interested in his opposite number’s remarks.

“A lot of coaches repeat it when we lose, it’s no longer worth it. I’m tired of so much praise.”

You can totally understand Imanol’s frustration. If any team looked like winning on Saturday night, it was Real Sociedad. Instead, it turned out to be another wasted opportunity for three points for the Basque side.