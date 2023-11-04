Xavi Hernandez labels Real Sociedad star as a “world class player” following Barcelona’s late victory

Real Sociedad were mightily impressive against Barcelona for 95% of their match at Reale Arena on Saturday evening. Despite this, they would come away empty-handed, as the Catalans picked up a smash-and-grab victory, courtesy of Ronald Araujo’s 93rd minute winner.

Speaking to the media post-match, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez felt that his side’s victory was vindication for their Clasico defeat last weekend, in which they lost in similar circumstances to how La Real did on Saturday. However, he did praise the Basque side, and also singled out one of their players for particular praise (via Marca).

“I think Real Sociedad deserved much more. They are a great team and Imanol (Alguacil) is a great coach.

“(Takefusa) Kubo is a world class footballer. Not just with the ball, but also without it.”

Kubo, who spent time at the La Masia academy when he was younger, has been linked with re-joining Barcelona’s Clasico rivals Real Madrid in recent weeks, and with performances like he showed against Xavi’s side, it would not be much of a surprise if a move was tried for the Japanese international next summer.