Ferland Mendy doubtful for Real Madrid clash with Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy could miss their La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano tomorrow night.

Los Blancos face a local derby at home to Rayo as the first match in a three game home streak and Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to use that to their advantage in the coming weeks.

However, despite the prospect of multiple games at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Ancelotti’s injury list continues to increase.

Aurelien Tchouameni could be out of action until the start of 2024 with his French international teammate Mendy struggling to shake off a muscle issue.

The problem is not a serious concern for Ancelotti, but as per reports from Marca, he is still training individually, and Fran Garcia is set to come in to start against his former team.

Turkish international Arda Guler has also stepped up his return to full fitness but there is no date on the 18-year-old’s first team debut from the club.