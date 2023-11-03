Barcelona internally backing La Masia youngster to make jump next season, veteran to leave club

Barcelona have not had to lean on La Masia quite as much as they are currently in some time, with finances tight. Ahead of next summer, they are already looking at ways to cut costs, and one of their veterans could be on the chopping block.

Marcos Alonso, 32, is out of contract next summer, and MD say that all signs are pointing to the former Chelsea left-back leaving the club. Joining on a free from Chelsea two summers ago, Alonso played an important rotational role last season, and is the back-up to Alejandro Balde this year. He has appeared just six times though, and given he is thought to be earning one of the larger wages in the squad, the Blaugrana are likely to be content to let him go.

🚨 The idea of Valle staying with the first team next season is gaining strength. He would replace Marcos Alonso in the squad. @gbsans pic.twitter.com/SUWTz0aTLh — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 3, 2023

In his place, 19-year-old La Masia talwent Alex Valle is being tipped to make the jump. Valle, who came through the system at Barcelona, spent the second half of last season on loan at Andorra, where he made little impact, with 7 appearances and 304 minutes. This year he is now on loan at Levante though, and already has made nine appearances, totalling 784 minutes.

Bojan Krkic, Barcelona’s loan scout, explained that they are pleased with his progress.

“He is performing very well too. He has suffered a hamstring injury, in two weeks I will go see him. I’m talking to Quique Alvarez, Levante’s assistant coach, and they are very happy with him.”

Increasingly within the club, the idea of promoting Valle to the first team next season is being seen as the right one.

Barcelona’s squad depth has been dramatically reduced in recent years, and while Xavi Hernandez has spoken positively of Alonso’s impact in the dressing room, he looks like one of the obvious savings Barcelona can make. For Alonso, he will likely have to decide between taking a significant wage cut and remaining, or looking for his future elsewhere.