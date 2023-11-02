Atletico Madrid star late casualty for Las Palmas clash due to illness

Atletico Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries so far this season, although Diego Simeone has begun to start recovering the majority of those that have missed parts of the last few weeks.

However, he will still be without Samuel Lino, Memphis Depay, Thomas Lemar and Reinildo Mandava for Friday’s trip to Gran Canaria for the La Liga clash with Las Palmas. Furthermore, Atletico will be without the services of Ivo Grbic, with Marca saying that the Croatian is out due to illness.

Grbic, who has yet to feature so far this season, is understudy to Jan Oblak in the Atletico squad, and replaced the world-class keeper when he was injured at the back-end of last season. He has been replaced by youth player Sergio Mestre, who joins Oblak and Antonio Gomis in the matchday squad.

📋 Estos son los futbolistas que componen la expedición rojiblanca a Gran Canaria. pic.twitter.com/M9fFGnL3Yw — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) November 2, 2023

Barring any complications, Grbic should be back for Atletico Madrid next midweek, during which they host Celtic at the Civitas Metropolitano on MD4 of the Champions League group stages.