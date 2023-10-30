Barcelona

Lionel Messi wins incredible 8th Ballon d’Or title

Lionel Messi has won his eighth Ballon d’Or trophy after leading Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title.

A change in the voting criteria from 2022 means the judging period now focuses on the previous season, in this example 2022/23, as opposed the calendar year.

That alteration ensured Messi’s contribution in Qatar proved to be definitive after a low key end to his time at Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi is enjoying his new chapter at Inter Miami but it is his performances for La Albiceleste that ensured his first Ballon d’Or since 2021.

The 36-year-old is already the most successful player in the history of the award but 2023 is almost certain to be his final one.

Ballon d’Or rules prevent players registered to non-European clubs, within the full assessed period, to be nominated, and Messi is likely to remain in the USA or return to Argentina.

His long term goal remains to play in the 2026 World Cup but that will depend on his match fitness by the time the tournament rolls around.

Images via TNT Sports

