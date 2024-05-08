Real Madrid President Florentino Perez called Kylian Mbappe after PSG elimination – report

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez looks to be a little under two months away from achieving a goal of his for over a decade. At the age of 13, Kylian Mbappe went on trial at Valdebebas, and now at the age of 25, it looks as if he will sign for Real Madrid this summer.

Subsequent to his third rejection of Los Blancos two years ago, Perez went on live television to declare that player that made that decision was ‘not my Mbappe’. However relations appear to have been repaired, and now Mbappe is just weeks away from signing with Real Madrid.

There will be no narrative-heavy final between the two in the Champions League after Paris Saint-Germain were eliminated without scoring, and Defensa Central claim that Perez called Mbappe after the disappointment. Supposedly Perez told Mbappe that “I hope we can be at Wembley, it would have been a pleasure to play against you,” while offering his condolences for the defeat of PSG.

Since the pair patched things up, albeit without confirmation from either Perez or Mbappe, the two have supposedly been in regular contact. The decision of when to announce Mbappe’s arrival will now come sharply into focus, although the Real Madrid dressing room are reportedly keen to delay it.