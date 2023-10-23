Jude Bellingham sends message to Vinicius Junior after Real Madrid star suffers further racial abuse

La Liga was full of thrilling moments on the pitch this weekend, but once again was dragged down by further racial abuse towards Vinicius Junior.

Sevilla acted swiftly to eject a person for racial abuse, and put out a statement shortly after the game, but the following morning, Vinicius also revealed he had seen evidence of further racial abuse. A video of a child making a monkey gesture towards Vinicius made for grim viewing.

The Brazilian also put out a tweet declaring that he was ready to help with legal action and stronger laws on the matter to combat racism.

“Congratulations to Sevilla for their quick positioning and punishment in yet another sad episode for Spanish football.”

“Unfortunately, I had access to a video of another racist act in this Saturday’s match, this time carried out by a child. I am very sorry that there is no one to educate you. I invest, and I invest a lot, in education in Brazil to form citizens with attitudes different from these.”

“The face of today’s racist is plastered on websites as on many other occasions. I hope the Spanish authorities do their part and change the legislation once and for all. These people must be criminally punished too.”

“It would be a great first step in preparing for the 2030 World Cup. I’m available to help. Sorry to seem repetitive, but this is isolated episode number 19. And counting..”

Parabéns ao Sevilla pelo rápido posicionamento e pela punição em mais um triste episódio para o futebol espanhol. Infelizmente, tive acesso a um vídeo com outro ato racista na partida deste sábado, dessa vez praticado por uma criança. Lamento muito que não haja ninguém para… pic.twitter.com/azlZ7ccPNZ — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) October 21, 2023

Of the 19 incidents being referred to, only 11 have been reported by La Liga, the unreported incidents appear to have occurred mostly before 2023.

After the incident, England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham put out a message on Instagram supporting Vinicius. The two appear to have built a solid relationship in the early days together at the club. Recently, Vinicius also revealed that he did everything he could to persuade the Englishman to join him in the Spanish capital.