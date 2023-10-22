Video footage captures moment monkey gesture was aimed towards Vinicius Junior by Sevilla supporter

Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan was a thoroughly exciting match, and one that both teams felt that they should have won. Unfortunately, it has been overshadowed by another case of racist abuse to take place in Spanish football.

Sevilla ejected a fan from the stadium mid-match for showing “racist and xenophobic behaviour”, while Vinicius Junior also revealed post-match that he had seen another incident of racist abuse involving a young girl.

The incident Vinicius can referred to could be the one shown in the video below. It shows a young Sevilla supporter appearing to aim a monkey gesture towards the Brazilian during a melee between the Sevilla and Real Madrid players.

Não é possível que a La Liga seja tão conivente assim e não tome uma atitude, é simplesmente absurdo o que vem acontecendo com o Vinicius Jr. Mais uma vez o jogador brasileiro é vítima de racismo na Espanha. Chega, basta… pic.twitter.com/On47LE5bl1 — LIBERTA DEPRE (@liberta___depre) October 21, 2023

It is utterly depressing that these incidents continue to happen, and especially when, in this case, the perpetrator is so young. It’s clear to see that more needs to be done to tackle racism in Spain, but whether the authorities do so remains to be seen.