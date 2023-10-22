Barcelona pick up Athletic Club victory courtesy of winner from 17-year-old debutant Marc Guiu

Barcelona have moved to within one point of Real Madrid and Girona at the top of the La Liga table after securing a 1-0 victory over Athletic Club at the Olympic Stadium.

Xavi Hernandez’s squad has been ravaged by injuries in recent weeks, and you could tell in the opening 45 minutes as Athletic were the better team. The Basque side had chances to open the scoring, but a combination of poor finishing and excellent goalkeeping from Marc-Andre Ter Stegen kept the scores level.

Barcelona were better in the second half, and they managed to find the breakthrough after 80 minutes. Guiu, who had just been introduced by Xavi for his first team debut, was played in behind by Joao Felix, and slotted past Unai Simon, sparking wild scenes among the players and fans inside the stadium.

Barcelona held on to secure the victory, which sees them leapfrog back above Atletico Madrid into third place. A victory over Real Madrid in next week’s Clasico would see them go above their bitter rivals.