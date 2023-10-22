Athletic Club Barcelona

WATCH: 17-year-old Marc Guiu scores on Barcelona debut to break deadlock against Athletic Club

It has been a very frustrating evening for Barcelona, who have been poor against Athletic Club for 80 minutes. However, they have now taken the lead at the Olympic Stadium, and what a moment it is for 17-year-old Marc Guiu.

Barcelona were very poor in the first half, and Athletic will have felt hard done by to have not scored. Unfortunately for Ernesto Valverde’s side, they have been made to pay for their wastefulness.

Guiu had only been on the pitch for a matter of seconds, but he has found the breakthrough. He was played in behind by Joao Felix, and finished beyond the onrushing Unai Simon to give Barcelona the lead.

What an incredible moment for Guiu, who is only with the first team due to Robert Lewandowski’s injury. Barcelona will no hope to see this one out for a crucial three points in the La Liga title race.

