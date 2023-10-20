Real Madrid midfielder ruled out of Clasico clash with Barcelona

Real Madrid will already be without Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin, but have suffered another blow for their trip to Montjuic to face Barcelona next weekend.

The likelihood is that they will also be without Arda Guler, who Carlo Ancelotti explained is not yet fully fit, explaining that he would be so in 10-14 days. He will have Nacho Fernandez though, whose red card ban has been reduced to two matches, much to the indignation of Xavi Hernandez.

Ancelotti also confirmed that Dani Ceballos would miss their trip to Sevilla on Saturday, and now The Athletic are reporting that he will miss the Clasico too. They say his muscle problem is likely to keep him out for around three weeks, missing the Sevilla match, Braga and Barcelona. His return could come against Rayo Vallecano on the 5th of November.

It’s unlikely to have a major impact on Carlo Ancelotti’s plans. While he may have rotated Ceballos in against Braga on Tuesday, he has plenty of strength in depth in midfield, with Ceballos at the bottom of the pecking order. So far this season he has seen just 73 minutes in his four appearances, and without injuries, is likely to be on the outside looking in for a while.