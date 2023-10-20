Manchester City send Joao Cancelo asking price to Barcelona

Barcelona remain confident of securing a 2024 transfer deal to retain Joao Cancelo.

La Blaugrana secured a last minute deal in the final hours of the summer transfer window to bring in Cancelo from Manchester City and his namesake Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.

However, due to Barcelona’s ongoing financial issues, both moves were only registered as a season long loans, with no purchase clause included.

Bayern Munich opted against activating Cancelo’s €70m purchase clause in June, following a loan spell in Germany, and his future in Manchester is unclear.

Barcelona are openly working on offers for both players to remain in Catalonia next season but City will not lower their asking price for Cancelo.

As per the latest update from Diario Sport, City have informed Barcelona of their €50m valuation, with Cancelo under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2027.

Barcelona’s current offer is set at €25m up front alongside a host of performance related variables paid out over the course of a potential contract at the club.